Bahrain National Guard Commander meets Pakistan Air Force chief

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Commander of Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, met Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable defence cooperation, placing particular emphasis on joint training initiatives and deeper collaboration in the aviation industry.

The Air Chief extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest and briefed him on recent advancements achieved by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

According to ISPR, General Sheikh Mohammed was apprised of several ongoing projects aimed at infrastructure development within the PAF. He was also informed about the restructuring of training programmes and the incorporation of modern technical capabilities that have enhanced operational preparedness.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu underlined that strategic measures being adopted will further consolidate the operational capabilities of the Air Force. He highlighted the longstanding religious and historical bonds between Pakistan and Bahrain, describing the defence cooperation between the two nations’ armed forces as unprecedented.

Both sides expressed a strong resolve to broaden bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in training, joint aerial exercises, and knowledge exchange. The meeting underscored the importance of enhancing aviation sector collaboration as a means of strengthening mutual capabilities.

General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa commended the PAF for its outstanding performance during the recent conflict with India. He extended his congratulations to the Chief of Air Staff on the remarkable operational achievements.

The Bahraini commander praised the professionalism, operational readiness, and exceptional morale of PAF personnel. He also reiterated his long-standing desire to advance cooperation in the training domain, recognising it as a cornerstone of future military collaboration between Bahrain and Pakistan.