Explosion near railway track in Mastung, no casualties reported

QUETTA (Dunya News) - An explosion took place near a railway track in the Dasht area of Mastung district, Balochistan on Tuesday with no loss of life reported.

According to police sources, heavy contingents of security forces and police quickly reached the scene and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad was also called in to collect forensic evidence and examine the site.

Authorities stated that investigations are underway to determine the nature of the blast and identify those responsible for the incident.

Railway officials confirmed that the Quetta-to-Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was delayed by four hours and 45 minutes but was later cleared to resume its journey after the track was declared safe.

This incident adds to a growing wave of terrorist attacks in Balochistan. In September alone, nine terror incidents were reported across the province, claiming 32 lives and injuring 47 others. These attacks have targeted political gatherings, security personnel, and civilians alike.

The Jaffar Express—often referred to as the "link between all four provinces"—has repeatedly been a target of such attacks, reflecting the ongoing security challenges in the region.