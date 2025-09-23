Court reserves ruling on Hassan Niazi's military custody plea

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition filed against the military custody and court-martial proceedings of Hassan Niazi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The petition was heard by a two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi.

During the hearing, Punjab government’s counsel Rao Aurangzeb opposed the petition, stating that the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office were valid. He argued that the petitioner had not submitted any request for certified copies and that the petition against a military institution was not maintainable.

Hassan Niazi’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqi, contended that Niazi was handed over to the military by a Station House Officer (SHO), unlike others who were transferred under Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) orders. He maintained that the Registrar’s objections were unfounded and requested the court to dismiss them.

Following the arguments, the Lahore High Court reserved its decision on whether or not to strike down the Registrar's objections.

Niazi had challenged the official notification placing him in military custody and the initiation of court-martial proceedings against him.