CM Maryam felicitates Saudi Arabia leadership on National Day

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended congratulations to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

In a statement, she said Saudi Arabia is not just a friend of Pakistan but holds a place of love and reverence for every Muslim. She added that as Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day, Pakistan too rejoices. She noted that Pakistan has attained the status of "Protector of the Two Holy Mosques" following a defense agreement.

She expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership and people for their unwavering support during challenging times, emphasizing that the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia serves as a shield for the Muslim Ummah.

Maryam Nawaz further stated that she prays for peace, progress, and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.