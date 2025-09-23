Pakistan reaffirms commitment to further strengthening ties with GCC countries

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various sectors

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session.

During the meeting, the DPM underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the GCC and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the Member States of the Council.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, as well as expanding institutional linkages between Pakistan and the GCC.

Earlier, Dar eaffirmed it’s historic solidarity with the Palestinian people and reiterated support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

He stated this while representing Pakistan at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

