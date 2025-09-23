Sindh to begin distribution of free scooties for women this week

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has announced that it will distribute free electric scooties to women and female students this week under the "Pink Scooties Programme."

The decision was finalized in a high-level meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zaman, Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s Managing Director Kanwal Bhutto, and other officials.

Memon said the initiative marks a revolutionary step toward women’s empowerment, aiming to provide safe, affordable, and dignified travel options. He noted that the program would particularly benefit women who rely on public transport for education, employment, or daily needs.

The minister emphasized that the scheme would save time, reduce travel expenses, and create a secure commuting environment for women. Applications and data of eligible women and students are being managed through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority.

Memon further added that scooties would be allocated based on merit and need, through a transparent mechanism developed by the provincial government.

He urged women, especially students and working professionals, to take full advantage of this facility, stressing that the government’s aim is to ensure women’s independence and participation in all walks of life.

