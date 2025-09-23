LHC CJ Aalia Neelum rejects judicial allowance for banking court staff

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has refused to grant an immediate judicial allowance to the employees of the banking court.

During the hearing of a petition seeking the allowance, the chief justice questioned the conduct and work habits of the banking court staff and declined their request for immediate payment.

Justice Aalia Neelum remarked that many banking court employees are often absent from their seats and spend most of the day chasing lawyers to issue certified copies. Several lawyers have complained that the staff do not perform their duties properly, and only those who actually work should receive the judicial allowance.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon appeared on behalf of the petitioners and complained that certified copies were not being provided and that objections from the office persisted. He argued that the employees are also part of the working class and deserve relief.

However, the chief justice stated that no immediate relief can be granted and that the matter will be decided along with the main case.

After hearing all objections, the court indicated that the issue would be linked to the main case for a final decision.

