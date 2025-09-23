Man accused of abusing multiple children admits guilt before magistrate

Shabbir from Abbottabad, used to run a sherbet stall in Qayyumabad, Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An accused in a child abuse case confessed to his crime in a statement recorded before the judicial magistrate.

The Judicial Magistrate South Karachi heard the case of abuse of minor boys and girls in Qayyumabad, during which the police presented the accused before the court. The accused’s confessional statement was recorded in six cases.

After the statement was read back to him, the accused admitted to committing the crime.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused, Shabbir from Abbottabad, used to run a sherbet stall in Qayyumabad, Karachi, where he preyed on innocent children.

Shabbir Tanoli was arrested on September 11 in connection with the abuse of minor boys and girls. The victim girls had appeared before the judge and identified the accused.

In their testimony before the court, the victims stated that it was the same accused (Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli) who had abused them.

