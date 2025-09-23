Naqvi lauds Pak-Saudi defence pact, extends greetings on National Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day, highlighting the ever-deepening strategic, cultural, and spiritual ties between the two brotherly nations.

In his message, Minister Naqvi congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia, calling the day a moment of pride and celebration for the entire Muslim world.

He stated that the recent Saudi-Pakistan defence cooperation agreement has added a new dimension to their historic relationship, further strengthening ties across defence, economic, and cultural sectors. He said these expanding partnerships have elevated bilateral relations to new heights.

Expressing admiration for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership, Naqvi said Saudi Arabia has achieved significant milestones in development and progress under his dynamic vision. “The development of Saudi Arabia is a source of pride and encouragement for Pakistan,” he added.

Naqvi also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Saudi royal family in serving Islam and the Muslim world, describing the Pakistan-Saudi relationship as a sacred bond rooted in shared faith, brotherhood, loyalty, and mutual respect. “This friendship has withstood every test because of the sacrifices and sincerity on both sides,” he remarked.

He further emphasised that the spiritual and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia go beyond geography, underlining the Kingdom’s unwavering support to Pakistan during times of natural disasters and global challenges.

The minister concluded by expressing hope and prayers for the continued peace, prosperity, and stability of Saudi Arabia, assuring that the Pakistani nation will always stand in solidarity with the Kingdom.

