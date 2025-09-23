Balochistan Awami Party's intra-party elections to be held on Sept 27

Senator Kahda Babar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Committee

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday announced that it will hold intra-party elections.

BAP President Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi issued the official notification of this decision, according to which the elections will take place on September 27 in Quetta.

As per the notification, Senator Kahda Babar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Committee, while Sardar Yahya Jogezai and Roz Jan Khan have been selected as committee members.

In the intra-party elections, members will elect their representatives, with the aim of strengthening the party’s internal functioning.

