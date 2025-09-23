At UNGA, Pakistan stresses joint efforts to advance women's rights

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to global gender equality at the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) meeting commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

Addressing the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s achievements and reiterated the need for collective global efforts to advance women's rights.

“The Beijing Declaration remains the boldest global compact for women’s rights,” Dar said. “But commitments without resources remain unfulfilled promises. We must urgently scale up financing, through national budgets, international cooperation, and innovative partnerships.”

Dar emphasised that the empowerment of women has long been a national priority, rooted in the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who declared that no nation can rise without women standing shoulder to shoulder with men.

He pointed to Pakistan’s strides in women’s leadership and representation, noting that the country was the first in the Muslim world to elect a female prime minister and recently witnessed the historic election of the first woman chief minister of Punjab province.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted institutional and legislative initiatives, including specialised gender-based violence courts, women police stations, and commissions at both national and provincial levels. Social protection programs like the Benazir Income Support Programme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program have empowered women through financial access and entrepreneurship.

While acknowledging progress, Dar cautioned that global and national efforts remain uneven.

He urged accelerated action under the Beijing+30 agenda, calling on the international community to act with urgency, courage, and solidarity so that every woman and girl can live free from poverty and violence, and fully participate in inclusive development.

