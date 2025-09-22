SC orders legislation to grant appeal rights to military court convicts

The SC asks government to enact legislation within 45 days to provide the right to appeal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court has ordered legislation to grant appeal rights to individuals convicted by military courts.

On May 7, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench accepted intra-court appeals and declared the five-judge decision on military trials null and void. Justice Aminuddin Khan authored a 68-page judgment, while Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar wrote an additional 47-page note.

Justices Aminuddin Khan, Hasan Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal concurred with the additional note, whereas Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Naeem Afghan wrote dissenting notes.

The Supreme Court, in its intra-court appeal decision, permitted military trials and ordered that convicts of military courts be granted the right to appeal.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed the government to enact legislation within 45 days to provide the right to appeal.