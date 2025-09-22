SC returns Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar's plea seeking full court on 26th Amendment

Former senator vows to file an appeal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Monday returned a petition filed by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar seeking the formation of a full court to hear matters related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, citing procedural objections.

According to the court's registrar office, the petition was filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, but it failed to highlight any issue of public importance — a key requirement for invoking this jurisdiction.

The objections further stated that a personal grievance cannot be addressed under Article 184(3), and the petitioner failed to satisfy the court on the admissibility of the plea.

Moreover, the petition contained multiple prayers, making it non-maintainable.

This amounts to undermining and closing the doors of justice. Will file an appeal. https://t.co/ysUU7hJYNV — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) September 22, 2025

The former senator had sought implementation of the October 31 decision of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Committee through his petition.

“This amounts to undermining and closing the doors of justice. Will file an appeal,” Khokhar said on X.

Earlier, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the government played a role in worsening the political crisis in the country.

Assuring his commitment to working with PTI, Khokhar remarked, "In recent years, we have only witnessed political victimisation. The current government has contributed to deepening the crisis".

He also criticised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, stating that it had further eroded judicial powers by transferring them to the executive.