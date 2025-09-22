Azadi March case: Arrest warrants issued for former Sindh governor Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday ordered the arrest and production of former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in connection with the Azadi March case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued the order during a hearing of the case against PTI leaders.

The court also issued arrest warrants for Ismail, instructing authorities to arrest him and present him before the court.

Imran Ismail has been named as a suspect in a case registered at Bara Kahu Police Station.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were acquitted by the district and sessions court in two cases of vandalism and violation of Section 144 during the PTI’s Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam delivered the verdict on the acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan and Murad Saeed.

PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the court along with their lawyers Naeem Haider Panjotha, Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali.