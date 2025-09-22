Maryam Nawaz meets flood victims in Bahawalnagar, inaugurates bus project in Sahiwal

She visited a women's camp in Bahawalnagar and saw them working on sewing machines

BAHAWALNAGAR, SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated the electric bus project in Sahiwal after launching it in Sargodha.

She visited a women's camp in Bahawalnagar and saw them working on sewing machines. She spent time with them, did some sewing herself, and also met with children affected by floods, showing care and affection.

She also had a meal with the flood victims, after which she travelled to Sahiwal.

While inaugurating the electric buses in Sahiwal, Maryam Nawaz said: "I tell the youth that this service is completely free for you. A special ramp has been built on the bus for persons with disabilities. Now, the people of Sahiwal will be able to travel with dignity."

She stated that providing quality transport facilities to the people of Punjab is a priority. Electric buses are being introduced in smaller cities of Punjab.

"Thirty electric buses have been allocated for Sahiwal. The fare for the electric bus will be only Rs20. Persons with disabilities, women, senior citizens, and students will be able to travel for free."

"Women will be able to travel with dignity and safety. The buses are equipped with charging ports and Wi-Fi facilities. Signs of development from Nawaz Sharif’s era can be seen throughout the country," she added.