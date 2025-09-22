Massive anti-narcotics operation launched in Balochistan to eliminate drug trade

It has been launched under direct instructions from Field Marshal Asim Munir, Balochistan govt

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A large-scale anti-narcotics campaign has been launched in Balochistan, aimed at eradicating poppy cultivation and dismantling drug networks across the province.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and local authorities under direct instructions from Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and the Government of Balochistan.

The objective of the campaign is to make Balochistan a drug-free region and to permanently eliminate the threat posed by narcotics.

As part of the coordinated efforts, extensive operations have already resulted in the destruction of poppy crops in several areas. Authorities have also taken action against networks involved in the production and trafficking of drugs.

Recognizing the deep link between drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism, the government has committed to providing alternative livelihood opportunities for local communities.

This is intended to discourage residents from returning to poppy cultivation by offering sustainable sources of income.

Officials emphasize that breaking the nexus between drugs, crime, and terrorism requires a strong and lasting strategy. This interconnected web continues to fuel instability and must be dismantled at all levels.

The fight against drugs is being described as a national responsibility, with calls for cooperation from government institutions, security forces, and citizens alike to ensure the campaign's long-term success.

