KP minister, education secretary resolve dispute over DEO posting

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The recent dispute between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial minister Naik Muhammad Khan and Secretary Education Khalid Khan has been amicably resolved following successful negotiations at the Chief Minister’s House.

The disagreement had arisen over the posting of the District Education Officer (DEO) for the women’s division. Under the supervision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, both parties engaged in dialogue aimed at resolving the issue.

During the talks, Minister Naik Muhammad Khan emphasized the importance of transparency and upholding merit in government appointments. He voiced his concerns regarding procedural violations in the posting process. These concerns were acknowledged, leading to a mutually agreeable resolution.

Chief Minister Gandapur downplayed the incident, stating that while tensions had temporarily escalated, the matter was unnecessarily exaggerated. He stressed the need for ministers, public representatives, and government officials to work collaboratively to improve governance in the province.

Minister Naik Muhammad Khan expressed gratitude to the chief minister and other officials for addressing the issue in a constructive manner.

He clarified that his intention was not to target any individual or institution, but to ensure fairness and strengthen the system through adherence to merit.

