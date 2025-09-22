Key suspect in Kohistan mega scandal seeks plea bargain

Qaisar Iqbal, the head clerk of C&W Dassu, has also provided records of his bank accounts, assets

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A significant breakthrough has emerged in the Kohistan mega scandal as a key suspect has formally submitted a plea bargain request to the accountability court.

Sources said Qaisar Iqbal, the head clerk of C&W Dassu Kohistan, has also provided records of his bank accounts and assets worth billions of rupees to the court.

Iqbal is currently undergoing treatment at Abbottabad Medical Complex, suffering from multiple serious health conditions, including heart disease, lung issues, and cancer.

In light of his deteriorating health, he has appealed for the acceptance of his plea bargain application.

NAB sources confirmed that Iqbal has assured full repayment of all outstanding amounts. His known assets and bank accounts reportedly exceed Rs10 billion.

He has also requested a complete verification of his declared assets and financial records.

The plea bargain request is expected to be approved within the next couple of days, sources added.

