Trump's statements show US desperately seeks control of Bagram Airbase: Masood Khan

Masood Khan on Sunday said that Muslim countries must act to stop Israel’s brutalities in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Sunday said that Donald Trump’s statements indicate that Bagram Airbase has become a necessity for the United States.

Speaking on Dunya News programme 'Tonight with Samar Abbas', Masood Khan said that Netanyahu is working on the "Greater Israel" agenda and wants to settle Israelis in Gaza. He said that Pakistan has always supported the Palestinians.

He further stated that Israeli atrocities in Gaza are ongoing, and Muslim countries must act to stop Israel’s brutalities. President Donald Trump is currently in a dilemma and had initially wanted a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.

The former ambassador also said that the Tehrik-i-Taliban was given a free hand in Afghanistan, and Afghan territory continued to be used against Pakistan. Bagram Airbase spans an area of 77 kilometers, and based on Trump’s statements, it seems that the US desperately seeks the control of Bagram Airbase.

