One killed four injured in Minchinabad road accident

MINCHINABAD (Dunya News) – A woman was killed while her husband and three children sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Minchinabad, a city of Bahawalnagar District in the Punjab province, on late Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the main highway in Minchinabad where a speeding car collided with a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot and critically injuring her husband and three children.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Khalida Parveen. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation.

