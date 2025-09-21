Law minister stresses need for alternative dispute resolution

He says mediation is being prioritised worldwide to resolve the public disputes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has emphasised the need to introduce the alternative dispute resolution mechanisms among masses.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, he said mediation is being prioritised worldwide to resolve the public disputes because it saves time and resources.

He said that Islam also teaches us the importance of peaceful means for settlement of disputes.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a large number of cases are pending in the courts and alternative dispute resolution can mitigate the burden of judiciary.

The minister said that the government is taking serious steps to reduce the burden of cases in courts.