Kidnapped assistant commissioner, son killed by abductors in Balochistan's Ziarat

ZIARAT (Dunya News) - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Afzal and his son, who were abducted two months ago from the Zarzari area of Ziarat district, have been killed by their captors, according to Levies sources.

Sources revealed that AC Muhammad Afzal and his son were kidnapped by unidentified assailants two months ago. They were abducted from the remote region of Zarzari, and since then, there had been ongoing efforts for their recovery.

A few days prior to the confirmation of their deaths, the abductors had released a video of the AC and his son, in which both victims could be seen pleading for the government to meet the kidnappers' demands in order to secure their release.

According to Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani, the incident occurred while Afzal was on a recreational trip with his family to the scenic site Zarzari.

The abductors also set the Assistant Commissioner's official vehicle on fire.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had announced a cash reward of Rs50 million for information leading to the identification and capture of the kidnappers involved in the high-profile case.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the recovery of the bodies or the status of the investigation.