India left in shock after Pakistan-Saudi defence pact: AJK PM

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, said on Sunday that India has been left “in mourning” after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a historic defence agreement.

Speaking at the “Battle of Truth” rally in Rawalakot, he said Indian forces had faced a crushing defeat and Pakistan’s army had given the enemy a fitting reply.

He stressed the need to join hands to foil India’s designs and vowed to take the Kashmir issue back to the OIC and Arab League.

On this occasion, the AJK PM also announced a Rs1 billion package for Poonch.

It is worth noting that political parties in Azad Kashmir have already launched a campaign to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces. Today’s rally at Sabir Shaheed Stadium, Rawalakot, marked the start of this drive.