Three sanitation workers die during sewer cleaning in Karachi's Garden area

Three sanitation workers die during sewer cleaning in Karachi's Garden area

Pakistan

Their bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital Trauma Center

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three sanitation workers died while cleaning a sewer on Usmanabad Siddiq Wahab Road in the Garden area in Karachi.

According to police, eyewitnesses reported that two workers fell one after another into the deep sewer, followed by a third man who attempted to rescue them but also lost his life.

Edhi sources said a rescue operation was launched immediately, recovering the body of 22-year-old Vishal, son of George, first. The remaining two men, identified as 19-year-old Shahid, son of Khurshid, and 42-year-old George, could not survive.

Their bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital Trauma Center, while a fourth person, 26-year-old Faisal, who also attempted a rescue, was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Garden police stated the deaths occurred due to suffocation from toxic gases. Locals revealed the victims, reportedly a father and two sons, had descended into the sewer for a cleaning job worth Rs15,000.

Residents also criticised the lack of proper equipment, noting that even ropes were missing from the Water Corporation’s vehicles during the operation.
 

