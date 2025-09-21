Two killed, three injured in Tank accident

The accident took place between mini bus and bike

TANK (Dunya News) – Two people were killed and three injured in an accident between a motorcycle and a mini bus in village Machi Khail here on Saturday.

On information, police and rescue teams reached the accident site and sent the injured to a nearby hospital. Those who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Arsalad Khan and Israr Khan. Their bodies were shifted to hospital.

Police were investigating. Initial report suggests that the accident took place due to excessive speed of the motorcycle and the mini bus.

The bus driver escaped after the accident. Police were raiding to arrest the culprit. Efforts were being made to reach out to the families of the deceased.

