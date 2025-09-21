Four die in different Karachi, Kasur incidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four persons died in different incidents on Saturday.

On Superhighway, a passer-by was hit to death by a recklessly driven car. According to Rescue officials, the man was crossing a road when a car hit him. He died before being shifted to hospital. He could not be identified till filing of this report.

In Sarjani, a man drowned in a water tank in his house. In Gulistan-e-Johar, body of a man was found in a house. According to police, the body is two days old. The man has been identified as Naseem Anwar, 63.

In Kasur, a 15-year-old boy was overrun and killed by a tractor-trolley. He was on his way on a bike when he fell from the bike on a road. In the meantime, a tractor-trolley appeared there and crushed him to death. He was identified as Talha.