Pak-Saudi defence pact to ensure dignity, unity of Muslim world: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD (APP) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Saturday that Pakistan’s political and military leadership are working in unison to shape the country’s future independently.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he emphasised the significance of the recent Pak-Saudi defence pact, calling it a “guarantee of the dignity and unity of the Muslim world.” He stated that under the agreement, any attack on Saudi Arabia would be considered an attack on Pakistan, underscoring Pakistan’s readiness to protect both its own borders and the holy sites of Islam.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance, citing past events including the nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, and the country’s measured response to the Pulwama incident. “The world has seen that we neither bow to aggression nor compromise on national honour,” he asserted.

On the economic front, Rana Sanaullah dismissed default rumours as baseless and said that the government had taken tough but essential decisions to stabilise the economy. While IMF programme restrictions limited the scope for immediate relief, he expressed confidence that positive outcomes would be visible soon.

He urged the business community to uphold transparency to boost Pakistan’s global economic image and promised to address the concerns of industrial hubs like Faisalabad on a priority basis.

Responding to media questions, he revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had allocated major development funds for Faisalabad, although some were redirected due to flood relief needs. He also acknowledged long-standing neglect in infrastructure development and pledged to advocate for a cancer hospital in Faisalabad.