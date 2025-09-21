PM Shehbaz addresses Overseas Pakistanis in London

LONDON (Dunya News) – Federal Information Atta Tarar has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a historic speech at a convention of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in London.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the federal minister said the convention was a big success and overseas Pakistanis proved that they loved Pakistan too much.

Atta Tarar said the prime minister shed light on Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and spoke of its success, saying Pakistan earned honour worldwide after victory against India.

The minister added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also talked about economy, foreign affairs and relationships, adding his speech would be telecast on Sunday (today).

Prime Minister is in London and after two days he will be busy in United Nations. Great numbers of overseas Pakistanis attended the convention and it was the first interaction of overseas Pakistanis with any Pakistani prime minister.

