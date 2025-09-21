PTI urges govt to waive agricultural loans of flood-hit farmers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI chairman Barrister Gohar has said it is time for putting politics on hold and working for the rehabilitation of flood victims, urging the federal government to waive agricultural loans of affected farmers and give them new loans without interest.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Barrister Gohar said that he would appeal to the government to waive agricultural loans and provide interest-free loans to the people who lost everything in the floods.

We should work together to help the flood-affected people. When the floods hit Sri Lanka, the agricultural sector was hit badly. We will make every effort to provide assistance within the framework of the Constitution and law, the PTI leader pledged.

“We need to stand with the flood victims. I appeal to the philanthropists to help the flood victims. This is not the time for politics, but for serving humanity.

“The government should waive the fees of the children of flood victims and provide relief in bills,” he said.

