5 students among seven killed in Sukheki academy roof collapse

Rescue teams race against time as children remain trapped under debris

SUKHIKI (Dunya News) - A tragic incident occurred in Sukhiki where the roof of a private academy collapsed, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including five students.

According to sources, the students were attending classes when the roof suddenly broke, burying them under the rubble.

Emergency rescue teams are working at the scene to retrieve those still trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue officials have confirmed that three people were also injured in the collapse and have been shifted to the hospital in critical condition.