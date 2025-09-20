Last solar eclipse of 2025 starts, peaks and ends in parts of world

It was not visible in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The last solar eclipse of 2025 concluded on Sunday night after reaching its peak.

Though it was not visible in Pakistan, its news remained hot topic in national and social media, particularly for those who take fancy in celestial phenomenon.

After dramatic Blood Moon earlier this year, skywatchers viewed another celestial show on Sunday night.

The eclipse was visible from parts of Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

The second solar eclipse of the year took place during the night of September 21 and 22, according to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

As per SUPARCO, the eclipse began on September 21 at 10:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time. It reached its peak on September 22 at 12:42 am, and conclude at 2:55 am.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that blocks sunlight.

This time, however, it was a partial solar eclipse, with up to 85 per cent of the Sun obscured in some regions.

The year 2025 has seen four eclipses — two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses. Sunday’s event marked the second and final solar eclipse of the year.

Adding to its significance, the eclipse coincided with the autumnal equinox on September 22, when the Sun was positioned directly above the equator.

On this day, the Earth was neither tilted toward nor away from the Sun, creating nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe.