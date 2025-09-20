Prime suspect indicted in TikToker Sana Yousuf murder case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday indicted Umar Hayat, the main suspect in the murder case of TikToker and social media influencer Sana Yousuf.

The hearing of the case was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

The accused was presented before the court, where the judge inquired whether he had committed the murder of Sana Yousuf.

Umar Hayat denied all charges, claiming he was innocent and that the allegations were baseless. He also refuted claims that he snatched the victim’s mobile phone during the incident.

The court proceeded with the indictment and adjourned the hearing until September 25 for further proceedings.

The case was initially registered at Sumbal Police Station. According to the FIR, Umar Hayat allegedly broke into Sana Yousuf’s residence and shot her dead.

