CM Maryam calls lucky farmer for allotting green tractor

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated the balloting for the second phase of the Punjab Green Tractor Program.

In the balloting, the first tractor was allotted to Raja Riffat Abbas from Attock Tehsil, the second to Nuzhat Parveen, and the third to Mian Naseer. CM congratulated the successful farmers of the Green Tractor Scheme Phase II.

On the occasion, the CM personally called the successful farmer Muhammad Ashiq on the phone and, speaking in Punjabi, asked: “How are you? You had applied for a tractor, your name has been selected, I am calling to congratulate you.

The Secretary of Agriculture briefed the CM about the Punjab Green Tractor Program Phase II, stating that landowners with 7 acres or more can obtain tractors between 75 to 125 horsepower, with the Punjab government providing a subsidy of Rs. 1 million for high-power tractors. Under the scheme, subsidies will be given on 20,000 tractors in total — 9,500 under the high-power tractor scheme and 10,000 under the medium-power scheme.

It was noted that for Phase II of the Green Tractor Scheme, 734,000 farmers had applied, of which 282,000 were declared eligible for the ballot, and 9,500 were successful.

In the program, 98% of farmers applied for locally manufactured tractors, while 2% applied for larger, modern imported tractors.

Following this demand for imported tractors, foreign dealer companies have now set up dealerships and business offices in Punjab.

In the Punjab Green Tractors Phase II program, a subsidy of Rs. 500,000 will be given for medium-power tractors ranging from 50 to 65 horsepower.

