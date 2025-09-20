Verdict reserved in Azam Swati's controversial tweet case

The court is expected to announce its decision on September 27

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in federal capital has reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s acquittal pleas in the controversial tweet case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka conducted hearing on the petitions.

The court is expected to announce its decision on September 27.

Senator Azam Swati, a senior member of PTI, is facing two cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), related to controversial tweets he allegedly posted on social media.

