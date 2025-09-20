Floods continue to wreak havoc in Punjab, Sindh

High flood conditions have developed at Kandiaro on the Indus River

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A low-level flood has been reported at Bahawalnagar along the Sutlej River, damaging crops and cutting off access to several rural areas.

Villages such as Kot Langah and Togeera have become isolated due to rising water levels. The situation remains critical across the river belt.

In Sindh, a protective embankment built to safeguard the historic village of Bakhri has broken, raising fears of widespread flooding.

In the katcha areas, crops including sesame, cotton, and millet have been destroyed, with concerns that over 50 villages may be submerged if conditions worsen.

Guddu Barrage is experiencing a medium-level flood, with a recorded inflow of 426,847 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage, water levels have risen further, maintaining a medium flood level.

Over the past 24 hours, Kotri has seen an increase of 9,000 cusecs in water flow, while Sukkur Barrage recorded a decrease of 62,000 cusecs.

Shujabad’s Mara village has faced severe damage, with flood victims still unable to return home. In Alipur, seven people drowned in floodwaters. In Pakka Naich village, three individuals died after falling into a water-filled depression. Additionally, three residents of Basti Karch were swept away while returning with food supplies.

Authorities remain on alert as flood conditions persist across both Punjab and Sindh.

