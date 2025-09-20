Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Another section of the M-5 motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala has been washed away by floodwaters, marking a second major breach caused by rising river levels in southern Punjab.

According to the Chief Police Officer of Multan, the eastern part of the motorway gave way after a large crack appeared due to intense water pressure.

Earlier, the western side had already been affected. Floodwater from the Sutlej River is now flowing with strong force toward the Chenab River.

Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) teams are on-site with heavy machinery, attempting to control the damage by filling the breach with stones. The motorway remains closed for the eighth consecutive day from Multan to Jhangra.

The Motorway Police spokesperson confirmed that M-5 is closed due to the flooding, but travelers are being advised to use alternate routes.

Travelers heading from Multan to Sukkur can exit via Shah Shams Interchange and switch to the National Highway, rejoining the M-5 at Uch Sharif Interchange.

For those coming from Sukkur to Multan, the same Uch Sharif Interchange can be used to access the National Highway, with the option to re-enter the motorway at Shershah Interchange.

Authorities are continuing efforts to manage the situation, while commuters are urged to follow official traffic updates.