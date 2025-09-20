Hafiz Naeem, Sarfraz Bugti discuss political, social issues in Balochistan

Hafiz Naeem also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the scope of IT training programmes.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti on Friday and discussed overall political and social issues in Balochistan

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on taking steps to provide IT training to the youth in Balochistan. Sarfraz Bugti expressed his gratitude to Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for organising IT training programmes, while Hafiz Naeem expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Balochistan government.

Speaking at the event, he stated that providing quality and free education is the government’s responsibility. "When we pay taxes, it becomes the government’s duty to educate us," he said.

He further added that if the government facilitates youth in IT programmes, exports will increase. "Under the 'Bano Qabil' programme, we will offer free courses," he emphasized.

