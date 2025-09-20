Institutions must accept people's decision, says Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman said that the country’s economy cannot improve without peace.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that there is a need to build mutual trust at the national level, Dunya News reported.

Addressing the participants of a peace march in Karachi, Fazlur Rehman said that institutions must accept the decisions made by the people adding that mutual trust at the national level is indispensable.

He said that Pakistan has been in an economic crisis, marked by high inflation, debt, and unstable growth. The JUI-F chief said that Pakistan is economically declining while other regional countries are progressing.

Fazlur Rehman said that the Constitution of Pakistan applies across all four provinces, but its shape is changed whenever desired. He said that I have been struggling for democracy since Ziaul Haq’s martial law.

The JUI-F chief said that if politicians show determination, the country can move forward.

Fazlur Rehman further said that despite disagreements on various issues, we are all united on the issue of national security. The country’s economy cannot improve without peace, he said.

