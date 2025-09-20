Four drown in floodwaters while receiving ration in Alipur

The deceased were identified as Nadir, Rustam, Hafiz Babar and Kashif.

ALIPUR (Dunya News) – At least four persons lost their lives in two separate flood-related drowning incidents in Alipur, a city in Muzaffargarh District in Punjab province, on Friday.

According to details, the victims were drowned in floodwaters while returning to their homes after receiving rations from flood relief camps. Rescue teams have retrieved the dead bodies and handed them over to their relatives.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Nadir, Rustam, Hafiz Babar and Kashif.

