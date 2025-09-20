Two youngsters die in truck, motorcycle collision in Abdul Hakim

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies to Rural Health Centre Abdul Hakim.

ABDUL HAKIM (Dunya News) – Two youngsters lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding truck in Abdul Hakim, a city in Kabirwala Tehsil, Khanewal District in the Punjab province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kot Islam area of Abdul Hakim where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, due to which two youngsters died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the read bodies to Rural Health Centre Abdul Hakim. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Mudassar and Shan.

