PML-N's Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to play democratic role for strengthening parliament

The standing committees are the soul of parliament: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to continue participating in parliamentary standing committees, stating that since the party is present in the House, it should also play its role in the functioning of committees.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Senator Siddiqui emphasised that standing committees are the soul of parliament, and PTI should fulfill its democratic responsibilities.

Commenting on recent political developments, Siddiqui remarked that it appears PTI, out of frustration, may once again resign from the parliament.

قائمہ کمیٹیاں ،پارلیمنٹ کی روح ہیں۔ پی ٹی آئی اگر قومی اسمبلی اورسینیٹ میں موجود ہے تو بہتر ہوکہ وہ سٹینڈنگ کمیٹیوں میں بھی موجود رہے اور اپنا جمہوری کردار ادا کرے ۔لیکن حالات کی رفتار یہ بتا رہی ہے کہ کچھ ہی عرصے میں مایوسی کی جھنجھلاہٹ میں پی ٹی آئی، پارلیمنٹ سے اور کچھ جج…

"These resignations would likely be driven by personal interests," he added.

He questioned PTI’s political strategy, asking, “What is their objective? To push a progressing Pakistan back into another crisis?”

Senator Siddiqui warned that such resignations would only lead to “another failure and another major embarrassment” for PTI, urging the party to engage constructively in the democratic process.