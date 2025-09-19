Lahore ATC issues arrest warrants for 8 absconders in May 9 cases

Court issued arrest warrants for Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for eight absconding suspects in two May 9 cases.

Judge Manzar Ali Gill of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the cases and proceeded against the absent accused.

The court issued arrest warrants for Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases, while warrants were also issued for accused Imran and Faiza Azmat in the Jinnah House attack case.

In the Askari Tower attack case, warrants were issued for Usman, Ahmed Mursaleen, Hamza Sohail, and Muhammad Khalid.

The court also initiated proceedings to declare two suspects as proclaimed offenders.

It ordered public notices against Abdul Razzaq and Safdar, both nominated in the Jinnah House attack case, who failed to appear despite the issuance of arrest warrants.