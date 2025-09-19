Applications for private Hajj scheme begin today

37,900 pilgrims will be able to submit applications under the scheme

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Applications under the private Hajj scheme have begun from today.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 37,900 pilgrims will be able to submit applications under the scheme, while those left out last year will be given priority by private Hajj operators.

Sources said that 22,097 pilgrims who could not perform Hajj last year have already registered. Private Hajj operators will submit an affidavit confirming the completion of their registration.

The Ministry further stated that this year the quota for private Hajj operators has been set at 60,000, of which 22,097 will be the leftover pilgrims from last year, while 37,903 will be new applicants.