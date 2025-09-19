Situation in all rivers returns to normal: PDMA DG

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Director General Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali Kathi on Friday said that the 2025 monsoon season has now fully ended and the situation in all rivers has returned to normal.

Addressing a press conference, Kathia stated that details of the flood situation will be shared, but at present, all rivers are flowing normally, with only a slightly higher flow in the Sutlej.

He said the M-5 Motorway was affected due to floodwaters and has been closed for all types of traffic. Water levels have been receding for the past 48 hours, and no decision has yet been taken regarding a breach on the motorway.

A technical team is continuously monitoring the situation, while the Punjab government received full support from the NHA and SNGPL. He added that there is no forecast of rain in the coming week.

He further informed that the flow of water in the Chenab from Marala to Panjnad is normal, and all breaches will be filled within a week. A major breach at Sadhnai on the Ravi River has already been completely closed.

Kathia said that the floodwaters did not cause major damage to Sindh. At Sukkur, the water level in the Indus River continues to fall, with a recorded decrease of 62,325 cusecs.

