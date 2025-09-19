Hearing of Imran, Bushra's acquittal pleas in new Toshakhana case adjourned

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The hearing on the plea for early proceedings of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s acquittal petitions new Toshakhana case has been adjourned.

In the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a hearing was held on the miscellaneous petitions seeking early listing of the acquittal pleas filed by the PTI founder and his wife.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Ali Bukhari, Sardar Masroor, and other lawyers appeared on behalf of the petitioners. Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the cases have been progressing rapidly for a month and a verdict is expected on Monday. If the matter is not heard, it will cause further delay in obtaining relief.

The lawyers contended that NAB and the police had already prosecuted the matter, and now the FIA has also stepped in. They argued that the bail order itself stated that no offense was made out, so why should a trial still be endured?

Barrister Salman Safdar requested that the case be fixed for hearing on Monday at all costs so that a decision could be reached. On this, Justice Inam Amin Minhas remarked that the roster would first need to be checked.

Subsequently, the court once again adjourned the plea for early hearing of the acquittal petitions of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case.

