PM Shehbaz calls on Nawaz Sharif in Geneva

GENEVA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in the United Kingdom after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The PM reached his residence in Central London. During his stay in London, he will meet with British officials and the Pakistani business community, and on Saturday, he will also address an event organised by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

Earlier, he made a brief stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he visited former PM Nawaz Sharif to inquire after his health.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz also briefed Nawaz Sharif on the details of the historic Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense agreement. Nawaz Sharif is currently in Geneva for medical treatment but is expected to travel to London in the coming days.

Close sources revealed that Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, and Atta Tarar also accompanied Shehbaz Sharif to London. After completing his UK visit, the PM is expected to travel to the United States, where he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

