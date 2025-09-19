Punjab decides to launch relief and rehabilitation drive for flood victims

27 districts and 64 tehsils have been affected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to launch comprehensive relief and rehabilitation operation for the victims of recent floods across the province.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, it was decided that flood relief committees will be established at district and tehsil levels to ensure swift and organized response efforts.

The chief minister also directed that a simplified and efficient mechanism be put in place for delivering aid to affected citizens.

To streamline the process, Maryam Nawaz announced the development of a survey form, a mobile application, and a centralized monitoring dashboard, which she said she will personally oversee.

According to the Punjab Revenue Department, 27 districts and 64 tehsils have been affected, with 3,775 villages suffering flood-related damages. The floods damaged 63,200 brick houses and 309,684 mud houses across the province.

The meeting also resolved to begin immediate restoration of damaged roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure in the flood-hit areas.

Survey teams will include representatives from the Urban Unit, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, and the Pakistan Army.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to set up maximum relief camps and support points, stressing that no affected person should be left without assistance.

