One killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Gulbai Flyover where an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle due of over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital. According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

