Pakistan demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan has once again called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

Speaking during United Nations Security Council meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar, strongly emphasized that Pakistan will continue its efforts for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He highlighted the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza during his address.

Asim Iftikhar stated that dozens of civilians are being martyred daily in Gaza, and children are dying of hunger due to lack of food. He informed Security Council members that Israel has not even spared hospitals in its attacks on Gaza.

The Pakistani envoy reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian people. He urged the Security Council to enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirmed that Pakistan will persist in its efforts for the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state.

It is important to note that the Israeli military's brutal campaign in Gaza continues, with dozens of Palestinians -- including women and children -- being martyred daily by Israeli forces.

Additionally, a resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza was presented by Pakistan and the other nine non-permanent members of the Security Council. However, the United States vetoed the resolution.

The vetoed resolution also called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories.

