Pakistan granted sacred duty of safeguarding the Holy Mosques: Tarar

LONDON (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that it was a matter of great honour and pride that Pakistan has been granted sacred duty of safeguarding the Holy Mosques (Haramain Sharifain).

Speaking to the media in London, Atta Tarar stated that the credit for the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Atta Tarar further said that Pakistan's prestige has increased many fold, and the sight of Pakistani flags waving proudly on Saudi soil was a moment of great pride. He described the agreement as historic and emphasized that Pakistan’s foreign policy has seen significant success over the past one and a half years.

It is worth noting that during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, a strategic mutual defense agreement was signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The agreement reflects both countries’ joint commitment to enhancing their security and working towards peace and stability in the region and globally. Its objective is to strengthen defense cooperation and ensure mutual protection against any aggression.

According to the agreement, any aggression against one country will be considered as aggression against both.

